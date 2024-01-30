The dirty truth: unhygienic toilets at Dhaka's lower courts put staffers, visitors in awkward mess

It was difficult to even walk into the Dhaka District and Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court a few days ago but the outside has now been bedecked with gardens replacing surrounding shops.

All that’s only on the outside; this facade masks internal issues.

At a place where thousands arrive everyday seeking justice, people lack access to a hygienic place - adequate toilets - to relieve themselves.

The condition of the toilets in the court is so alarming that it is difficult to even step into them.

Those seeking justice and even the lawyers have to turn to place outside court premises to relieve themselves.

But the situation of the women is particularly dire.

The washrooms of both the old and the new buildings of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judges Court are completely unusable.