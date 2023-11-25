Two Indian nationals die in head-on crash between truck and car in Satkhira

Two Indian citizens have died after a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Satkhira. The driver of the car was also injured in the accident.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning in front of the Satkhira BGB camp on the Satkhira-Khulna highway, said Mohidul Islam, chief of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.

The dead were identified as Chobi Biswas, 36, and Ashim Kumar, 45. Sajeeb, the driver of the car, was also injured in the accident.

The car was headed from Khulna to Satkira when it crashed into the oil-bearing truck near Taltola, police said, citing locals.