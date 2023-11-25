    বাংলা

    Two Indian nationals die in head-on crash between truck and car in Satkhira

    The driver of a car was also injured in the incident

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 05:00 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 05:00 AM

    Two Indian citizens have died after a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Satkhira. The driver of the car was also injured in the accident.

    The incident occurred on Saturday morning in front of the Satkhira BGB camp on the Satkhira-Khulna highway, said Mohidul Islam, chief of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Chobi Biswas, 36, and Ashim Kumar, 45. Sajeeb, the driver of the car, was also injured in the accident.

    The car was headed from Khulna to Satkira when it crashed into the oil-bearing truck near Taltola, police said, citing locals.

    The two passengers in the car were killed at the scene and the driver was seriously injured. He has been admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for treatment.

    The two killed in the accident lived in West Bengal and worked at the Indian Ministry of Railways. They had come to Satkhira on a visit.

    Their bodies are being prepared for transfer to the Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue, OC Mohidul said.

