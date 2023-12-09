Hasina regrets absence of woman chief justice despite social progress

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed regret that a woman has not been appointed to the position of chief justice due to persisting societal challenges.

Nevertheless, she believes Bangladesh has been able to realise women's rights icon Begum Rokeya's dream of social equality.

Hasina made the remarks during the presentation ceremony for the Begum Rokeya Padak at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Saturday.

"I truly wished for a woman to become the chief justice. However, our society is deeply conservative, and breaking these norms takes time. That's why it hasn't happened yet. This is my lingering regret," she said.

Hasina emphasised that the Awami League government has undertaken measures to empower women and secure their rights across various sectors, including education and public administration.

"Bangladesh has been able to fulfil Begum Rokeya's dream."

In the context of women's empowerment in the judiciary, she said, "In the past, women were not allowed in the judicial service -- that was the law of Pakistan. After independence, our founding father changed all the laws, allowing girls from our country to join the judicial service."