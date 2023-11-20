Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Nov 26

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be published on Nov 26, according to an education official.

At 10 am on that day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially release the results for the 2023 HSC and equivalent exam results. The education minister and the heads of the 11 education boards will present summaries of the results to the prime minister before then.

Afterwards, the results will be available to students through their institutions and online.