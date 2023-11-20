    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Nov 26

    The results will be available to students from their institutions and online after summaries of the results are presented to the prime minister

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM

    The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be published on Nov 26, according to an education official.

    At 10 am on that day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially release the results for the 2023 HSC and equivalent exam results. The education minister and the heads of the 11 education boards will present summaries of the results to the prime minister before then.

    Afterwards, the results will be available to students through their institutions and online.

    “The prime minister has agreed that the results for the HSC and equivalent exams should be published on Nov 26,” said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee. “I sent the letter. The prime minister will officially release the results at 10 am.”

    The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17 and continued until Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which was interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.

    However, the authorities are set to publish the results across all 11 education boards together.

    The students usually get the results for the public exams within 60 days of the examinations. According to the norm, the results of HSC and equivalent exams are published in November.

    This year, exams worth a full 100 marks and lasting three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.

