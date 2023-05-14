    বাংলা

    Coastal zone faces early impact of Cyclone Mocha

    Cyclone Mocha is forecast to cross the coast by 3 pm Sunday

    News Desk
    Published : 14 May 2023, 01:47 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 02:10 AM
    14 May 2023, 02:10 AM

    Low-lying areas in Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide.

    14 May 2023, 01:47 AM

    Hundreds of thousands of people on the path of very severe cyclone Mocha have moved to storm shelters along the southeastern coasts of Bangladesh as meteorologists warn of storm surges, flash floods and landslides, along with winds of up to 210 kph.

    • Cyclone Mocha is forecast to cross the coast by 3 pm Sunday

    • Wind speed surges to as much as 210 kph in gusts and squalls

    • The cyclone is centred 410 kilometres south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar

    Cox's Bazar, a southeastern border district, is where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, most of them having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

    Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm that could unleash sea surges of up to 12 feet, Mocha is expected to hit Myanmar's Rakhine state and northwestern region, where six million people need humanitarian assistance and 1.2 million are displaced, the UN humanitarian office said.

    Since a junta seized power two years ago, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos and a resistance movement is fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on protests. -- Reuters

    RELATED STORIES
    A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh May 12, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
    Cyclone heads to Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts
    The cyclone is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar
    Residents begin to leave Saint Martin’s Island as Cyclone Mocha looms
    Residents leaving St Martin’s Island as cyclone looms
    More than 200 families moved to Teknaf from Saint Martin’s Island on Thursday and Friday
    As Cyclone Mocha takes aim at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh preparing to protect Rohingya refugees
    Bangladesh preparing to save Rohingya from storm
    Rohingya shelters made of bamboo, and tin and polythene sheets are on the potential path of the cyclone gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal
    Volunteers deployed by the Cox's Bazar administration are seen supporting vulnerable people to reach the nearest cyclone shelter centres on Saturday, May 13, 2023; as Bangladesh prepares to tackle the worst effects of Cyclone Mocha, which is likely to make landfall early Sunday.
    Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Mocha
    Cox’s Bazar administration deployed more than 10,000 volunteers and adequate numbers of vehicles to ferry vulnerable people to local cyclone shelters

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury