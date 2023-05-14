Coastal zone faces early impact of Cyclone Mocha

Low-lying areas in Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide.
Hundreds of thousands of people on the path of very severe cyclone Mocha have moved to storm shelters along the southeastern coasts of Bangladesh as meteorologists warn of storm surges, flash floods and landslides, along with winds of up to 210 kph.
Cyclone Mocha is forecast to cross the coast by 3 pm Sunday
Wind speed surges to as much as 210 kph in gusts and squalls
The cyclone is centred 410 kilometres south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar
Cox's Bazar, a southeastern border district, is where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, most of them having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm that could unleash sea surges of up to 12 feet, Mocha is expected to hit Myanmar's Rakhine state and northwestern region, where six million people need humanitarian assistance and 1.2 million are displaced, the UN humanitarian office said.
Since a junta seized power two years ago, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos and a resistance movement is fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on protests. -- Reuters