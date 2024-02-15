    বাংলা

    Hasina heads to Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

    This is her first foreign trip after forming government for a record-extending fourth term in a row

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 07:03 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has embarked on her journey to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, during which she will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    This is her first foreign trip after forming government for a record-extending fourth term in a row.

    The prime minister set off for Munich on a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:15 am on Thursday, according to MM Imrul Kayes, her assistant press secretary.

    The Munich Security Conference will be held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof from Feb 16-18. About 500 top representatives from 60 countries, including heads of state and government, international organisations, media, and public and private sectors will participate in the conference.

    At a media briefing about Hasina’s Germany visit on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the premier is scheduled to meet top leaders of at least seven countries and three international organisations. She will participate in the opening ceremony of the conference on Feb 16 and a high-level panel discussion on climate finance.

    Besides Zelensky, whose country is at war with Russia, Hasina will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

    Hasina will also meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, German International Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze and the World Bank’s Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg on the sidelines of the security conference.

    The premier will also attend a reception event organised by the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Germany.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and top government officials are accompanying the prime minister on the visit. They are scheduled to leave Munich on Feb 18 and return to Dhaka on Feb 19.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina to join Munich Security Conference, meet Ukraine’s Zelensky
    Hasina to join Munich Security Conference, meet Zelensky
    She will fly to Germany on Thursday in her first foreign trip after forming the government for a record-extending fourth term in a row
    A woman reacts as she commemorates a family of two adults and three children, local residents who were killed on Friday, Feb 9, at their house that burned in a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine Feb 12, 2024.
    Russian air attack damages Dnipro power plant: Ukraine
    The attack also cuts off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials say
    PM tours book fair after inauguration
    PM tours book fair after inauguration
    Bookworms have started streaming into the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair after its inauguration on Thursday, Feb 1, 2024. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the visitors touring the stalls at the ...
    Hasina to visit Germany in February to attend Munich Security Conference
    PM to visit Germany in February
    This will be Hasina’s first foreign visit in the new term of the Awami League government

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps