Hasina heads to Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has embarked on her journey to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, during which she will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is her first foreign trip after forming government for a record-extending fourth term in a row.

The prime minister set off for Munich on a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:15 am on Thursday, according to MM Imrul Kayes, her assistant press secretary.