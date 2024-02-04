Death threat to PM: Two Jubo Dal leaders brought back to Dhaka after arrest in Saudi Arabia

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has brought two Jubo Dal leaders back to Dhaka after the suspects were detained in Saudi Arabia for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an email.

The suspects are Kabir Hossain and Din Islam Badal, residents of Barishal’s Mehendiganj and Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazilas respectively. Kabir is the president of a Judo Dal branch in Saudi Arabia while Badal is a leader of the BNP’s youth wing there.

Kabir and Badal had been living in Saudi for about 17 years. They had jobs and were involved in a business. They have not travelled back and forth to Bangladesh for a long time, according to CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman.

When contacted by Bangladesh police through Interpol, Saudi police detained the two and sent them back to Dhaka on Jan 29. The CTTC unit arrested them at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on the same day, he added.