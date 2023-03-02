Top militant leader used video speech to raise funds for Jamatul Ansar: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has said Anisur Rahman Mahmud, chief of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, used a video speech to raise money for the new militant group and recruit members.

Abdullah Maimun, chief of the organisation’s recruitment wing, also spoke in the video, the RAB said at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday. It obtained a copy of the video from four suspects recently arrested in Chattogram.

When a reporter said police had earlier described Shamim Mahfuz as the chief of the new group, RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said the journalists might have misinterpreted police's statement.