Floods pile on Bangladesh's dropout woes as poor parents send their children to work

Flash floods inundate educational institutions in the wetlands Haor region every year while the unaffected are used as shelters. In any case, it cuts off students from their studies in the region and many fail to return to classrooms even after things return to normal.

Faruk Ahmed, an assistant teacher at Bakal Jura Nayapara High School in Netrakona’s Durgapur, said around 50-60 percent of the students have returned to classes after the region recovered from the recent floods.

He also pointed out that the pack of students is growing smaller due to the calamities becoming more frequent. “The harvest was heavily damaged in the flooding. So the students are working in their fields.”

“We ask the parents to send [their children] to school. They fall in line for some days but stop doing it when things take another wrong turn.”

Faruk said they were able to hold some exams after the floods ended. Almost half of the 1,200 students of the schools were able to sit for their first-term exams.

Out of 218 students in 10th grade, 20 missed the registration for SSC exams.

“Parents married off the girls and most of the boys left work at garment factories. People here are poor, so they send the boys off to work. The parents are not aware at all.”

The teachers say the disaster-hit areas have fallen behind economically trying to deal with calamities for years and the poor are slipping into extreme poverty.

The education of Humayra Jannat Khadiza, an SSC candidate from Himmater Gaon village, ground to a halt due to the financial crisis.

Her mother Alima Begum is working in people’s houses to mitigate the crisis while Humayra takes care of the family at home.

“Her father can’t provide for her studies as he doesn’t have any permanent income. It's tough to sustain a family with four children. So I don’t send Humayra to school anymore,” said Alima.

Emdadul Haque, a senior teacher at Sonapur Model High School in Dowarabazar, fears that education faces bigger losses due to the damage caused by floods this time around.

He mentioned that many students in his area lost their books and notes to the flood and that two students died on Jun 16.

Emdadul, a resident of Sunamganj town who gave a single name, has to traverse four bridges to reach Dowarabazar. The latest spell of floods damaged the bridges and made it difficult for people to move around.

“May students arrive from 4-5km away. But the methods of travelling are no longer the same since the floods hit. So many students are not coming at all.”

Blaming post-disaster poverty for high dropout rates, Emdadul said he thinks the number of students leaving school will rise to 15-20 percent from 5 percent this year.

“The student who came first in the ninth grade was married off in secret by her parents. The reason is poverty. They think marrying her off will save the money to sustain her.”

MORE BOYS DROPPING OUT?

Emdadul also pointed out that the girls might be dropping out due to child marriage but many boys have simply stopped going to school.

“The percentage of boys is going down in the school. As many as 75 of 100 students in a class are girls. The boys are not attending school after primary education.”

He explained that parents see “no use” for studies and think the family will fare better if the children assist in their croplands. “Another thing they think is that girls get jobs now and boys don’t.”

According to the BBS, 51.85 percent of the one million dropouts were boys from 2015-2020. The report attributed the higher number of girls attending schools to more boys dropping out due to natural disasters while government scholarships helped girls to return to classrooms.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?

Emdadul is positive that government incentives for the poor and meritorious students will bring them back to classes while an allocation for uniforms, shoes, copies and stationary will help the cause.