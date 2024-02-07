Government will make advertising policy for online media platforms: state minister

The government is set to develop an advertising policy tailored for online media platforms, according to the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat.

The move aims to address the current situation where online news platforms are excluded from receiving government advertisements due to the absence of a relevant policy.

The disclosure came during a meeting with the Directorate of Films and Publications officials in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Arafat emphasised the necessity of establishing a policy that outlines government advertising rates for online newspapers and portals, acknowledging the gap that currently exists.

Unlike print media, where advertising rates are determined by circulation figures, online platforms have yet to be integrated into the government's advertising framework.