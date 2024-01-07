    বাংলা

    JaPa's Salma, AL's Salman trade blame for 'irregularities' in Dhaka-1

    Salma claims her polling agents were barred from voting centres. But Salman says the allegations are a pretext for her to quit the election

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 06:06 AM

    Jatiya Party candidate Salma Islam has alleged that her polling agents were barred from voting centres in the Dhaka-1 constituency during the election.

    Awami League leader Salman F Rahman, her rival for the seat, dismissed Salma's allegations, and said she was making "fake" claims as a pretext to withdraw from the race later in the day.

    “The Jatiya Party candidate did the same thing in the last election as well. Just wait and see how she quits the election race around 12 to 1 pm. She will quit as she knows she will lose,” Salman said.

    After casting his vote at the Shinepukur Government Primary School polling centre in Dohar, Salman also lauded the enthusiasm among voters in the election.

    Voter turnout was reasonable at the polling centre near Salman’s village home, with 195 voters casting their ballots as of 9:10 am. The centre has 3,320 voters enlisted with it.

    While agents of other candidates were seen in the polling centre, none was found for the Jatiya party candidate.

    Salma was scheduled to cast her vote around 12 pm in the Kamarkhola Government Primary High School centre.

    She said her agents were attacked and had their houses vandalised on Saturday. “They are scared to go to the voting centres as a result.”

    Salma also rebuffed Salman's claims about her quitting the election and vowed to fight until the end.

    12th Parliamentary Election
    RELATED STORIES
    HC defers bail hearing for BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul again to Jan 10
    Fakhrul's HC bail hearing deferred again
    Fakhrul's lawyer sought more time to prepare for the hearing, citing 'personal circumstances'
    Salman F Rahman faces Salma Islam once again in Dhaka-1 race
    Salman faces Salma again in Dhaka-1 race
    Salman won when the two faced off in 2018, but now Salma is running as a Jatiya Party candidate
    Salman F Rahman MP, the private sector investment and industry advisor to the prime minister, presenting a silver replica of a boat to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inaugural ceremony of the Global Economic Policy Forum in New Delhi on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023.
    Salman F Rahman attends Global Economic Policy Forum in India
    The prime minister's private investment and industry advisor shared insights on Bangladesh's economic and developmental transformation
    5 nominations cancelled and 3 suspended for Dhaka–1,2,3 seats
    Dhaka–1,2,3 nominations: 5 cancelled, 3 suspended
    Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman confirmed the nomination updates for Dhaka–1,2 and 3 constituencies on Monday

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India