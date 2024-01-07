JaPa's Salma, AL's Salman trade blame for 'irregularities' in Dhaka-1

Jatiya Party candidate Salma Islam has alleged that her polling agents were barred from voting centres in the Dhaka-1 constituency during the election.
Awami League leader Salman F Rahman, her rival for the seat, dismissed Salma's allegations, and said she was making "fake" claims as a pretext to withdraw from the race later in the day.
“The Jatiya Party candidate did the same thing in the last election as well. Just wait and see how she quits the election race around 12 to 1 pm. She will quit as she knows she will lose,” Salman said.
After casting his vote at the Shinepukur Government Primary School polling centre in Dohar, Salman also lauded the enthusiasm among voters in the election.
Voter turnout was reasonable at the polling centre near Salman’s village home, with 195 voters casting their ballots as of 9:10 am. The centre has 3,320 voters enlisted with it.
While agents of other candidates were seen in the polling centre, none was found for the Jatiya party candidate.
Salma was scheduled to cast her vote around 12 pm in the Kamarkhola Government Primary High School centre.
She said her agents were attacked and had their houses vandalised on Saturday. “They are scared to go to the voting centres as a result.”
Salma also rebuffed Salman's claims about her quitting the election and vowed to fight until the end.