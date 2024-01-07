JaPa's Salma, AL's Salman trade blame for 'irregularities' in Dhaka-1

Jatiya Party candidate Salma Islam has alleged that her polling agents were barred from voting centres in the Dhaka-1 constituency during the election.

Awami League leader Salman F Rahman, her rival for the seat, dismissed Salma's allegations, and said she was making "fake" claims as a pretext to withdraw from the race later in the day.

“The Jatiya Party candidate did the same thing in the last election as well. Just wait and see how she quits the election race around 12 to 1 pm. She will quit as she knows she will lose,” Salman said.

After casting his vote at the Shinepukur Government Primary School polling centre in Dohar, Salman also lauded the enthusiasm among voters in the election.