Bangladesh plans to administer 250m COVID vaccine shots in two years

The government has announced plans to administer 250 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine over the next two years.

Half of these doses will be administered as a fourth dose this year, while the remainder will be used in 2025.

The vaccination drive will prioritise frontline workers, the elderly, and individuals with health vulnerabilities, Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of the Health Services Division, said during a meeting with the Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has alerted the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) to its vaccine requirements, and the organisation has assured that the shots would be available from April.

“We aim to vaccinate 250 million people, including frontline responders, children, those with health issues, and the elderly," Jahangir said.