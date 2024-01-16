    বাংলা

    Bangladesh plans to administer 250m COVID vaccine shots in two years

    Half of the shots will be administered as a fourth dose this year, while the remainder will be given in 2025, authorities say

    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM

    The government has announced plans to administer 250 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine over the next two years.

    Half of these doses will be administered as a fourth dose this year, while the remainder will be used in 2025.

    The vaccination drive will prioritise frontline workers, the elderly, and individuals with health vulnerabilities, Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of the Health Services Division, said during a meeting with the Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum on Tuesday.

    Bangladesh has alerted the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) to its vaccine requirements, and the organisation has assured that the shots would be available from April.

    “We aim to vaccinate 250 million people, including frontline responders, children, those with health issues, and the elderly," Jahangir said.

    "While we have some vaccine doses in stock, we are coordinating with GAVI to secure the additional quantities required for the campaign.”

    Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, added that the country currently has a stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, which are valid until next year.

    Newly appointed Health Minister Samanta Lal highlighted ongoing concerns about COVID-19, noting that hospitalisations are still occurring in various countries.

    He urged the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to avoid large gatherings and to continue wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

