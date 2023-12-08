Social welfare minister’s earnings drop but bank deposits double in 5 years

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed’s bank deposits have doubled in the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted along with his nomination papers ahead of the general election for the Lalmonirhat-2 constituency.

Despite a twofold increase in his bank deposits, the minister’s income has decreased after the 11th parliamentary polls.

Nuruzzaman served as a state minister after the 10th general election in 2014 and was named in Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet in charge of the social welfare portfolio in 2018.