Social welfare minister’s earnings drop but bank deposits double in 5 years

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed’s bank deposits have doubled in the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted along with his nomination papers ahead of the general election for the Lalmonirhat-2 constituency.
Despite a twofold increase in his bank deposits, the minister’s income has decreased after the 11th parliamentary polls.
Nuruzzaman served as a state minister after the 10th general election in 2014 and was named in Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet in charge of the social welfare portfolio in 2018.
According to the affidavit he submitted for the 12th national election for the Aditmari-Kaliganj constituency, his annual income is Tk 3.2 million, but it was Tk 3.4 million during the last elections.
Going by his account, his yearly earnings have decreased by about Tk 200,000 over the past five years.
The documents he submitted show cash as movable assets of Tk 9.57 million and bank deposits of Tk 21.4 million.
In the affidavit he had filed for the last election he said he was in possession of Tk 14.2 million in cash, and bank deposits worth Tk 10.44 million.
Nuruzzaman said he was a businessman by profession and had a Bachelor of Commerce degree. The documents did not state any bank borrowings.
He, however, did not mention the assets owned by his wife and son, Rakibuzzaman Ahmed, the organising secretary of Lalmonirhat district for Awami League, in the documents.
The affidavit shows that he receives an earning of Tk 249,600 from the agricultural sector, Tk 116,900 from rents, Tk 600,000 from his trade, and Tk 854,096 from savings and bank deposits.
He also receives an honorarium of Tk 1.38 million as a minister.