Two Rohingya community leaders killed at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

Two Rohingya community leaders have been hacked to death at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

A group of 15 to 20 assailants carried out the attack at the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya on Saturday evening, police said, citing witnesses.

The victims are Mohammad Anwar, 35, head of F2 block at Thaingkhali, and the assistant head of the same block Mohammad Yunus alias Moulvi Yunus, 32.