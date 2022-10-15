    বাংলা

    Two Rohingya community leaders killed at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

    A group of 15 to 20 attackers hacked the victims at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya, police said

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 05:38 PM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 05:38 PM

    Two Rohingya community leaders have been hacked to death at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

    A group of 15 to 20 assailants carried out the attack at the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya on Saturday evening, police said, citing witnesses.

    The victims are Mohammad Anwar, 35, head of F2 block at Thaingkhali, and the assistant head of the same block Mohammad Yunus alias Moulvi Yunus, 32.

    Md Faruk Ahmed, an assistant superintendent of police at the Armed Police Battalion, said Anwar and Yunus came under attack outside the shops at block A18.

    The two community leaders were rushed to the MSF Hospital at Kutupalong where doctors declared Yunus dead. Anwar died while undergoing treatment around 9 pm.

    Faruk said they deployed an adequate number of police personnel at the camp after the incident and launched an operation to arrest the killers. The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

