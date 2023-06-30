    বাংলা

    Fire engulfs launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat

    Firefighters tamed the flames after an hour. No casualties have been reported so far

    Published : 30 June 2023, 06:30 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 06:30 AM

    Emergency workers have battled a fire that broke out on a launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat.

    The three-storey Mayur-7, docked at pontoon No. 22 of the terminal's Lalkuthi Ghat, caught fire around 11 am on Friday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a spokesman for the fire service.

    The fire originated in the vessel's engine room.

    A video circulating on social media captured thick clouds of smoke billowing from the vessel.

    As many as 13 firefighting units were dispatched to the scene and tamed the flames after an hour, according to Anwarul Islam, a fire service official. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

    Sadarghat typically harbours launches travelling to and from the south. The Mayur-7 operates on the Dhaka-Chandpur route.

    While Barishal-bound vessels usually leave Sadarghat in the afternoon, launches heading to Chandpur depart in the morning.

    The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be determined.

    In the wake of the incident, other launches anchored at the jetty were moved to safety.

