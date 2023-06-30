Fire engulfs launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat

Emergency workers have battled a fire that broke out on a launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat.

The three-storey Mayur-7, docked at pontoon No. 22 of the terminal's Lalkuthi Ghat, caught fire around 11 am on Friday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a spokesman for the fire service.

The fire originated in the vessel's engine room.

A video circulating on social media captured thick clouds of smoke billowing from the vessel.