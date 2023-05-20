    বাংলা

    Singer Noble took money for a gig but never showed up. Now he’s in police custody

    The singer allegedly embezzled around Tk 175,000 after promising to perform at an event, police say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 May 2023, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 07:42 AM

    Police have arrested singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on charges of embezzling funds from a gig at a school in Shariatpur.

    The singer took about Tk 175,000 in fees for a live performance, but never showed up at the event planned for April 28, according to law enforcers.

    Earlier on Apr 26, Noble made headlines when a disgruntled audience hurled shoes and water bottles at him during a performance where he went out of control, marring the golden jubilee event of a college in the northern district of Kurigram.

    The Detective Branch of police arrested Noble in a fraud case filed against him at Motijheel Police Station on Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DB’s Lalbagh division.

    A person named Safayet Islam initiated the case against Noble, police said.

    “Noble signed a contract promising to perform at a reunion at Shariatpur’s Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Government High School, organised by the students of the SSC 2016 batch on Apr 28. The singer took an advance payment of Tk 172,000 in several phases from the organisers but he did not show up at the event, putting the organisers in trouble,” according to the case dossier.

    Noble, who shot to fame in 2018 and 2019 through the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, behaved erratically and tried to break the microphone stand on stage during his performance at the golden jubilee programme at Fulbari Degree College earlier on Apr 26. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media afterwards.

    RELATED STORIES
    Singer Ed Sheeran departs the Manhattan federal court following his copyright trial in New York City, US, Apr 25, 2023.
    Ed Sheeran strums guitar, sings at copyright trial
    Lawyers earlier displayed a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let's Get it On" in a live performance and said it amounted to a confession that he had ripped of ...
    Singer Ed Sheeran departs the Manhattan federal court following his copyright trial in New York City, US, Apr 25, 2023.
    Ed Sheeran appears in US court for copyright trial
    The trial is the first of three Sheeran could face from lawsuits over similarities between “Let’s Get it On” and “Thinking Out Loud”
    Iskra Reic, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of Vaccines and Immune Therapies, speaks during an interview at Reuters Pharma Event in Barcelona, Spain, Apr 18, 2023.
    AstraZeneca confident new COVID antibody protects against known variants
    The British drugmaker plans to make the antibody available by the end of 2023
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams is released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday, Apr 3, 2023.
    Prothom Alo reporter gets bail in another case
    Samsuzzaman Shams is the lone accused named in the case filed by Syed Md Golam Kibria, a local leader of Jubo League

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk