Singer Noble took money for a gig but never showed up. Now he’s in police custody

Police have arrested singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on charges of embezzling funds from a gig at a school in Shariatpur.
The singer took about Tk 175,000 in fees for a live performance, but never showed up at the event planned for April 28, according to law enforcers.
Earlier on Apr 26, Noble made headlines when a disgruntled audience hurled shoes and water bottles at him during a performance where he went out of control, marring the golden jubilee event of a college in the northern district of Kurigram.
The Detective Branch of police arrested Noble in a fraud case filed against him at Motijheel Police Station on Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DB’s Lalbagh division.
A person named Safayet Islam initiated the case against Noble, police said.
“Noble signed a contract promising to perform at a reunion at Shariatpur’s Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Government High School, organised by the students of the SSC 2016 batch on Apr 28. The singer took an advance payment of Tk 172,000 in several phases from the organisers but he did not show up at the event, putting the organisers in trouble,” according to the case dossier.
Noble, who shot to fame in 2018 and 2019 through the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, behaved erratically and tried to break the microphone stand on stage during his performance at the golden jubilee programme at Fulbari Degree College earlier on Apr 26. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media afterwards.