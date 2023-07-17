Nazmul Hassan appointed as new Navy chief

Mohammad Nazmul Hassan has been appointed to succeed Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal as the new chief of the Bangladesh Navy.

Hassan was also promoted to the rank of vice admiral in a notice from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

He will be sworn in as the Navy chief on Jul 24 and serve in the position for three years until Jul 23, 2026, the notice said.

Hassan was commissioned by the Navy on Jul 1, 1986. He has held posts in the military force’s staff, instructional and command divisions.