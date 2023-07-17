Nazmul Hassan appointed as new Navy chief

Mohammad Nazmul Hassan has been appointed to succeed Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal as the new chief of the Bangladesh Navy.
Hassan was also promoted to the rank of vice admiral in a notice from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.
He will be sworn in as the Navy chief on Jul 24 and serve in the position for three years until Jul 23, 2026, the notice said.
Hassan was commissioned by the Navy on Jul 1, 1986. He has held posts in the military force’s staff, instructional and command divisions.
He served as assistant chief of naval operations (operation), assistant chief of naval operations (personnel), director of naval operations and naval intelligence and director general of the Civil and Military Relation Directorate in the Armed Forces Division.
He captained four warships of the Navy, including the training warship the BNS Umar Farooq.
He also served as Bangladesh high commissioner to the Maldives from 2020 to 2022.