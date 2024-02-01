Govt isn't weaponising judiciary to harass Yunus, says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has dismissed suggestions that the government is using the judiciary to harass Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recently convicted in a labour law case.

On Thursday, the minister addressed concerns raised domestically and internationally following the labour court ruling against Yunus.

"The government doesn't operate under anyone's influence. The legal process is independent. The court's actions against Yunus and others have been in keeping with the law."

On Jan 1, a court sentenced Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three other company officials to six months in jail for labour law violations.

The Labour Appellate Tribunal later agreed to hear an appeal by the convicts and upheld their bail in the case.