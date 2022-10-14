Municipal mayor, two others shot in attack over sand extraction in Chattogram

Rezaul Karim Khokan, the mayor of Baraiyarhat municipality in Chattogram, and two of his companions have been shot and injured during an attack over the extraction of sand from the Feni river.

The clash occurred in Mirsharai Upazila’s Osmanpur on Friday when Rezaul and his men were returning on a sand-laden boat, police said, citing witnesses.

Labib Abdullah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the supporters of Mojibul Haque Ripon, chairman of Fazilpur union council and president of the Awami League’s local unit, stopped Rezaul.

Citing locals, Labib said Mojibul’s supporters opened fire at one stage, leaving the three injured.