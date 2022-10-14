    বাংলা

    Municipal mayor, two others shot in attack over sand extraction in Chattogram

    Locals told police the supporters of a rival Awami League group opened fire on the victims over sand extraction

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 01:42 PM

    Rezaul Karim Khokan, the mayor of Baraiyarhat municipality in Chattogram, and two of his companions have been shot and injured during an attack over the extraction of sand from the Feni river.

    The clash occurred in Mirsharai Upazila’s Osmanpur on Friday when Rezaul and his men were returning on a sand-laden boat, police said, citing witnesses.

    Labib Abdullah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the supporters of Mojibul Haque Ripon, chairman of Fazilpur union council and president of the Awami League’s local unit, stopped Rezaul.

    Citing locals, Labib said Mojibul’s supporters opened fire at one stage, leaving the three injured.

    The injured were first taken to Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex and then transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The two others injured in the incident are Ashok Sen and Shahed Khan.

    Rezaul was hit by a bullet near his waist and Ashok suffered bullet wounds on several parts of his body. Shahed’s left arm was hurt in the incident, said Mahmuda Akter, a physician at Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex.

    Ashok and Shahed were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital but they were out of danger, said Sadekur Rahman, an inspector at Panchlaish Model Police Station.

    Mojibul said he heard about the incident but denied his involvement in the attack on Rezaul, who is also the general secretary of the ruling party’s Baroiyarhat unit.

    Md Nur Hossain Mamun, chief of Zorawargonj Police Station, said no case was filed but efforts were on to take legal action over the incident.

