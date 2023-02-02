Child 'adopted' for Tk 42,000 is returned to mother by police

The child's mother, a resident of Mymensingh’s Fulbaria Upazila, lives in a rented house in the same village.

She gave her son to the childless Saddam for adoption in exchange for money by signing a stamp, said Abu Raihan, sub-inspector of Sreepur Police Station.

“As the matter is not legally endorsed, the money has been refunded [to Saddam] and the child returned to the mother.”

The mother said she met Tuhin five years ago and got married against the family's wishes. But their marriage was not registered. They lived as husband and wife.

This was Tuhin's second marriage and his first wife lives at his home. So Tuhin did not take her there. Rather they lived in a rented house in the same area, the mother said.