11 fire engines rush to douse Khulna jute mill blaze

Locals called the fire service after seeing sparks at Salam Jute Mill in the Jabusa Chourasta area of Nouhati around 5:30pm on Wednesday, said Faruk Hossain Shikder, an assistant director of the fire service.

The 11 units were sent from Khulna Sadar, Khalishpur, Doulatpur, Rupsa, Fakirhat and Batiaghata.

Faruk could not confirm the origin of the fire or if there were any casualties.