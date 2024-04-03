11 fire engines rush to douse Khulna jute mill blaze

Visitors crowded the Multipurpose Jute Product Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on the last day on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024. Many of them said the fair should be held for a w ...
A private jute mill in Khulna’s Rupsa has caught fire, prompting the Fire Service and Civil Defence to despatch 11 units of firefighters.
Locals called the fire service after seeing sparks at Salam Jute Mill in the Jabusa Chourasta area of Nouhati around 5:30pm on Wednesday, said Faruk Hossain Shikder, an assistant director of the fire service.
The 11 units were sent from Khulna Sadar, Khalishpur, Doulatpur, Rupsa, Fakirhat and Batiaghata.
Faruk could not confirm the origin of the fire or if there were any casualties.