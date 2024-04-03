    বাংলা

    11 fire engines rush to douse Khulna jute mill blaze

    Locals called the fire service after seeing sparks in the mill

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 April 2024, 03:18 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 03:18 PM

    A private jute mill in Khulna’s Rupsa has caught fire, prompting the Fire Service and Civil Defence to despatch 11 units of firefighters.

    Locals called the fire service after seeing sparks at Salam Jute Mill in the Jabusa Chourasta area of Nouhati around 5:30pm on Wednesday, said Faruk Hossain Shikder, an assistant director of the fire service.

    The 11 units were sent from Khulna Sadar, Khalishpur, Doulatpur, Rupsa, Fakirhat and Batiaghata.

    Faruk could not confirm the origin of the fire or if there were any casualties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Last day of jute products fair
    Last day of jute products fair
    Visitors crowded the Multipurpose Jute Product Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on the last day on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024. Many of them said the fair should be held for a w ...
    Jute’s potential should be harnessed for export earnings: Hasina
    Jute’s potential should be harnessed for exports: Hasina
    The PM urged private companies to purchase new machinery to manufacture innovative products made of jute to increase sales in global markets
    Steel mill's electrical transformer catches fire in Tongi
    Transformer catches fire at Tongi steel mill
    Firefighters put out the flames after about an hour's effort
    S Alam sugar mill in Chattogram catches fire
    S Alam sugar mill in Ctg catches fire
    The mill owned by the conglomerate is situated in the Moizzartek area of the port city

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin