    বাংলা

    ARSA gang ran 'torture cell' in Teknaf hideout, says RAB

    Law enforcers busted a secret hideout in the hills and arrested six members, including a top military commander, of the insurgent outfit

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2023, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 10:39 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has busted a hideout of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, deep in Teknaf's hills.

    There, the terrorists ran a 'torture cell', where they held people for ransom, according to the RAB.

    Law enforcers also arrested six members of the outfit, including a top 'military commander', while recovering arms, ammunition and cash during a late-night raid.

    The detainees are believed to be involved in several murders and 'disappearances', the RAB said in a media briefing on Saturday, a day after the raid in Teknaf's Baharchhara.

    “The ARSA terrorists built a secret hideout and set up a 'torture cell' deep in the hills. A raid was conducted there based on a tip-off,” said RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

    "Hafez Noor Mohammad, a top ARSA terrorist and military commander at the Kutupalong [Rohingya] shelter, was arrested after the location of the secret hideout was confirmed. Five others were later arrested on the basis of the information he gave."

    During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees also divulged 'important details' about their involvement in terrorist activities.

    Noor joined the ARSA in 2016. He is a skilled martial artist and bomb-maker. Under his leadership, around 30-35 members of the ARSA committed a series of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, robbery, drug peddling, and extortion, and engaged in turf battles in the Kutupalong camp and its surrounding areas.

    Al Moin said they also smuggled weapons through remote border areas. Nur used to extort Rohingya and local people by threatening them with murder, abduction and disappearance, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests Kutub Uddin, a suspected war criminal, in Gazipur
    War crimes suspect arrested in Gazipur
    Kutub Uddin has been accused of multiple crimes against humanity, including the killing of freedom fighters, arson attacks, and rape in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj
    RAB arrests another suspect in Gazipur labour leader's murder
    Another suspect in labour leader Shahidul's murder held
    The arrest comes a day after a visiting US delegation called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder
    RAB arrests member of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Dhaka
    Hizb ut-Tahrir member held in Dhaka
    Md Shakir Khan was involved in the distribution of banned extremist books and encouraged young people towards militancy
    RAB arrests Union Council Chairman Babu in Jamalpur journalist murder
    RAB arrests suspect in Jamalpur journalist murder
    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen