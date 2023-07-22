ARSA gang ran 'torture cell' in Teknaf hideout, says RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has busted a hideout of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, deep in Teknaf's hills.

There, the terrorists ran a 'torture cell', where they held people for ransom, according to the RAB.

Law enforcers also arrested six members of the outfit, including a top 'military commander', while recovering arms, ammunition and cash during a late-night raid.