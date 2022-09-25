Rahima Begum, found in mysterious circumstances, breaks silence and claims she was ‘abducted’

The 55-year-old woman in police custody broke her silence after seeing her four daughters around 1 pm on Sunday, Syed Mushfiqur Rahman of the Police Bureau of Investigation in Khulna, said at a news conference.

Rahima reportedly went missing on Aug 27 from Banikpara in Khulna. Since then, her daughters, notably Maryam Mannan, had turned the search into a cause célèbre following her emotional round-the-clock posts on social media. The family also held a news conference on the incident.

SP Syed Mushfiqur, quoting Rahima, said she was threatened by the kidnappers “not to make a big fuss over the dispute of boundaries of a piece of land”.