Warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur catches fire

The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4
A fire has broken out at a warehouse on Nawabpur Road in Old Dhaka.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent 14 units to the scene, around a kilometre from the burnt-down Bangabazar market, after the incident was reported at 10:08pm on Thursday, said Shahjahan Shikder, a deputy assistant director of the fire service.
The first fire engine reached the site at 10:30pm, he said.
Nawabpur Road houses wholesale markets of mechanical and electronic equipment.
On Apr 4, a devastating blaze destroyed nearly 4,000 shops made of wood and tin sheets at Bangabazar, the largest clothing marketplace of the country.
The warehouse where the fire erupted at Nawabpur is tin-roofed, Shahjahan said.