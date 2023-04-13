    বাংলা

    Warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur catches fire

    As many as 14 units of the fire service rush to the scene around a kilometre from burnt-down Bangabazar

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2023, 05:22 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 05:22 PM

    A fire has broken out at a warehouse on Nawabpur Road in Old Dhaka.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent 14 units to the scene, around a kilometre from the burnt-down Bangabazar market, after the incident was reported at 10:08pm on Thursday, said Shahjahan Shikder, a deputy assistant director of the fire service.

    The first fire engine reached the site at 10:30pm, he said.

    Nawabpur Road houses wholesale markets of mechanical and electronic equipment.

    On Apr 4, a devastating blaze destroyed nearly 4,000 shops made of wood and tin sheets at Bangabazar, the largest clothing marketplace of the country.

    The warehouse where the fire erupted at Nawabpur is tin-roofed, Shahjahan said.

    RELATED STORIES
    5 suspects remanded in attack cases after Bangabazar fire
    5 remanded over attack after Bangabazar fire
    The biggest clothing marketplace in the country went up in a devastating fire on Apr 4
    State minister explains in parliament why Bangabazar suffered blaze
    State minister explains why Bangabazar suffered blaze
    He says authorities sent 10 notices to the traders’ association, asking them to vacate the marketplace for renovation
    PM Hasina promises support to Bangabazar traders after devastating fire
    Hasina promises support to Bangabazar traders
    She also warned that those who were responsible for damaging firefighting vehicles would be held accountable
    After Bangabazar tragedy, fire service moves to survey ‘risky’ marketplaces
    Fire service will survey ‘risky’ marketplaces
    The fire service says Gausia market and several others seem to be at risk from fire hazards at first glance

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan