Sylhet floods improve further as rain halts

The water will recede completely ‘soon’ after rain stops in Meghalaya, an official says

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains and onrush from the upstream have further improved in Sylhet, with people returning home from shelters.

Sylhet city, Sadar Upazila, Beanibazar and Golapganj were under receding water on a sunny and bright Sunday.

The authorities continued relief distribution in the flood-affected areas. In addition to the government, some non-government organisations and private initiatives were also distributing aid.

Most of Bangladesh and parts of India in the upstream experienced unrelenting heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Remal, causing floods in the northeast.

As many as eight out of 13 Upazilas of Sylhet district were inundated. The low-lying areas of Sylhet city along the banks of the Surma River have also been flooded.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan said that 204 people returned home from the shelters in the last 12 hours as the flood situation improved after rains had halted.

The authorities were still monitoring the overall situation, he said. Union-based medical teams were formed to provide healthcare to the flood victims. They are also being given dry and cooked food, and clean water.

Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board, saidtwo points of the Surma and the Kushiyara River were still flowing above the danger level.

“The situation will improve when rain subsides in the Indian state of Meghalaya soon,” he said.

Sylhet Meteorological Office assistant meteorologistSylhet experienced 7.4 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, said Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, an assistant meteorologist in Sylhet weather office.

Gowainghat Upazila Executive Officer Towhidul Islam said flood water receded in the areas around the Upazila town.

However, flood water has accumulated in the Haor wetland, according to him.

Sylhet City Corporation spokesman Sajlu Lashkar said the water in the flood-affected areas of the city started receding on Sunday.

The authorities put the number of people marooned by the flood at over 608,000.

The number of people in 550 shelters in the flood-affected areas of the district was 3,342 on Saturday and it decreased to 1,806 people on Sunday.

Until Friday, the government allocated 400 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.55 million in cash, 1,250 sacks of dry food, Tk 900,000 for baby food, and another Tk 900,000 for cattle feed in the flood-affected areas.