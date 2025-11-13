Stringent security measures applied across Dhaka, ICT premises, traffic thins

Security has been beefed up at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) premises and across the rest of Dhaka ahead of the announcement of the verdict date in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina filed over suppression of the July Uprising.

A three-member bench of the ICT led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder set Nov 17 for the verdict on Thursday.

The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced protest programmes across the country from Nov 10 to Nov 13 as the date for Hasina’s trial verdict approaches. It also announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” programme for Thursday in response to the announcement of the verdict date. Ahead of the programme, sporadic bombings and the torching of vehicles have been taking place in parts of the country, including Dhaka over the past two days.

A large number of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Army, and intelligence agency personnel in plainclothes have been deployed in and around the tribunal premises since Thursday morning.

Police, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and BGB personnel have taken up positions and are on alert in the area adjacent to the High Court shrine. Army personnel have also been seen on patrol.

BGB and police armoured vehicles are stationed nearby. A security cordon has been set up around the entire area. Journalists and lawyers are being searched while entering the tribunal premises.

Ramna Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Md Mazharul Islam said that a “coordinated” security system will be maintained in the entire area with the coordination of all forces.

He said, "Adequate force has been deployed in the tribunal and its surrounding areas. Checkposts are being set up in the Zero Point, Doel Chattar and Matsya Bhaban areas and security activities are being carried out. We are working in coordination with everyone."

The police officer said that there is an "extra focus" to ensure that the situation is smooth for those involved in the case procedures, allowing them to enter and exit the tribunal.

Checkpoints have been set up at entry points to Dhaka since Wednesday to prevent sabotage surrounding the Awami League programme. Suspects are being stopped and questioned, as well as their bags being searched.

At least 17,000 police personnel have been deployed at different important points in the city. BGB spokesman Md Shariful Islam said that 14 platoons of BGB have been deployed to maintain overall law and order in Dhaka and surrounding districts. In addition, Army personnel are on alert across Dhaka.

On Wednesday and Thursday, police conducted overnight raids in hotels and shared accommodations after learning that Awami League activists were heading to Dhaka.

During the operation, information on hotel guests, including their national identity cards, occupations, and why they came to Dhaka, was verified. Police also checked their mobile phones to see if they contained any Awami League contact information.

Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, deputy commissioner of the Wari Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were "fully prepared" to avoid any kind of unrest.

Stating that there were three “exit and entry points” in the area under his jurisdiction: Demra, Signboard and Postogola in Dhaka, the deputy police commissioner said: “There are adequate security measures on all three roads. Checkposts and patrols are in place. We are being vigilant to ensure that no one can cause any kind of sabotage or unrest."

Worry has gripped the public following incidents of vehicle fires and sporadic crude bomb explosions in parts of the country, including the capital.

On regular days, traffic jams are seen on various roads in Dhaka before offices open, but this morning, no traffic jams were seen at several areas in Dhaka, including Agargaon, Farmgate, Shahbagh, Moghbazar, and Paltan.

Due to the lack of public transport, many commuters were seen taking battery-powered and CNG-powered auto-rickshaws.

Farid Ahmed, a private sector worker, was waiting to go to Uttara from Shyamoli. He said, "They are asking for extra fare for CNG because there are fewer vehicles on the road. I was a little scared due to the situation over the last few days, but I had to go out as it is quite necessary."

Many private companies in Dhaka have asked their employees to “work from home” on Wednesday.

Many educational institutions announced that students will be taking online classes, but later backed down under government pressure. Some schools in Dhaka asked teachers to come to class on Wednesday, but verbally asked their students not to attend classes. Some schools have also announced that classes will be closed.