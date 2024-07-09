Court orders seizure of assets from Chattogram police official, wife

The ACC alleges that Kamrul Hassan had Tk 97.32 million and his wife Tk 16.28 million in assets beyond known sources of income

A Chattogram court has ordered the seizure and freezing of assets belonging to Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (POM) Kamrul Hassan and his wife.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jebunnesa issued the order on Tuesday after a petition to the effect was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, said ACC lawyer Kazi Sanowar Ahmed Labhlu.

The ACC says Kamrul had Tk 97.32 million and his wife Saima Begum nearly Tk 16.22 million in assets that were not attached to any legal sources of income.

An ACC investigation found information on various immovable assets, including investment in multiple pieces of property, apartments, and jointly-owned buildings in the name of the police officer and his wife, which are ‘not consistent’ with his income, the graft watchdog said.

On May 26, the ACC approved the application asking the court to freeze the assets owned by Kamrul and his wife.

The approval signed by ACC Deputy Director Khan Md Mizanul Islam reads: "The commission has decided to make an application to the learned court for the seizure of assets that are not attached to any legal sources of income belonging to the concerned police officer Md Kamrul Hassan."

In his application to the court, Chattogram-1 ACC Assistant Director and Investigating Officer Md Imran Hossain wrote: "According to reliable sources, since the preliminary investigation report was filed, the concerned persons have been trying to transfer, sell or get rid of the assets that they have acquired illegally."

The investigating officer stated in his application that there was a possibility of the moveable and immovable assets being lost if no quick action was taken in this regard.

Per the ACC's investigation, Kamrul acquired 80 decimals of agricultural land in Pahartali Thana's north Halishahar in Chattogram city, 3.33 decimals of highland in a mouza in West Nasirabad', 4 kora 2 donto of highland in another mouza and 26.75 decimals of land in Savar illegally.

Kamrul also owns 12.75 decimals of land, 6 Gonda and 6.59 decimals of agricultural land, and another four-storey building on 7 decimals of land in different parts of a mouza.

According to the report, he has another 40 decimals of land in Pahartali Thana's north Halishahar and owns 0.069 acres of land in the city's CDA Ananya Residential Area.

Kamrul, along with four other owners of the land in Savar, built a 12-storey building called the Savar City Centre and Savar City Tower. According to his income tax reports from 2023-24, the ACC found that Kamrul had invested Tk 80,262,000 in the building. He owns as many as 28 shops and six flats in that tower.

According to the ACC, his investment exceeds the current market value of the building.

Kamrul also owns a 2,570 sq ft flat on 74 decimals of land in a Co-operative Housing Limited residential building located in Chattogram City's Khulshi.

Furthermore, he also owns a flat on 6.80 decimals of land in a mouza in two parts in Savar's Anandapur. Kamrul has invested Tk 9,736,000 in that building.

In addition, Kamrul owns three-month profit-earning savings certificates worth Tk 3 million. His wife, Sayema Begum, has a five-year family savings certificate worth Tk 4.5 million.

Sayema is one of the three partners of a boat management company called Messrs Saudagar Navigation. The company's three owners have equal investments in four separate water vessels. According to the report filed by the ACC, Sayema's stake in the company is worth Tk 115 million.

Kamrul Hassan joined the police as a sub-inspector back in 1989.