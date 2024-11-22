Rajshahi City Corporation dismisses 161 employees

Authorities also show-cause 38 other officials and employees of the Rajshahi City Corporation

The Rajshahi City Corporation has sacked 159 employees on the Master Roll over charges of corruption, irregularities and taking a stand against the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

In addition, two employees have been temporarily suspended and 38 other officials and employees show-caused.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner and City Corporation Administrator Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir issued the directives.

From Sept 10 to Oct 29, as many as 159 employees on the Master Roll were dismissed in five phases.

Dulal Sheikh, president of Rajshahi City Corporation Employees Union, and General Secretary Ajmir Ahmed Mamun have been suspended.

Both of them were permanent employees of the City Corporation and Awami League functionaries.

The authorities have show-caused at least 17 permanent and 21 temporary officers and employees of the city corporation. They have been asked to respond to the letter of complaint within 10 working days.

Abu Saled Mohammad Nur-e-Sayed, chief revenue officer of Rajshahi City Corporation, said: “I have received a complaint letter. A baseless allegation has been made against me. I have responded to the letter.”

According to Administrator Dewan, several temporary employees were dismissed due to concerns over discipline and performance.

He also said authorities reserve the right to dismiss temporary employees if they are no longer needed.