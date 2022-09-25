‘Missing’ woman of Khulna found in Faridpur; police say she was ‘in hiding’

Rahima Begum, the woman who went ‘missing’ from her home in Khulna nearly a month ago, has been found in Faridpur.

Police claim she was ‘in hiding’, after appeals by her daughter Moriom Mannan on social media drew huge response. Demonstrations were also organised to demand the authorities find her swiftly.

Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said Rahima was found at a house in Syedpur village of Faridpur’s Boalmari around 10:30pm on Saturday.

“She herself went into hiding,” the police commissioner said.

Abdul Ohab, chief of Boalmari Police Station in Faridpur, said a police team from Khulna was escorting Rahima to Khulna after rescuing her.