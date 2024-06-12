Main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at National Eidgah

The congregation is set to be held at 7:30am, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh says

The main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation – in which some 35,000 devotees are set to take part – will be held at the National Eidgah ground in Dhaka’s Supreme Court premises at 7:30am.

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the remarks after visiting the National Eidgah ground to oversee preparatory work for the congregation at 10:30am on Wednesday.

He said, “As far as I know the main Eid congregation will be held at 7:30am. The Ministry of Religious Affairs reportedly confirmed this via the Islamic Foundation. However, the final announcement for the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be made a day before the festival.”

A pandal has been built covering the entire Eidgah ground ahead of the congregation. Work is underway to install ceiling fans, lights and loudspeakers. Under the supervision of Dhaka South City Corporation, the Eidgah grounds look to be prepared in time.

Mayor Taposh said, “Our preparations are going on in full swing. Since Eid is on Jun 17, we hope to wrap up all the work by Jun 16.”

Stating that preparations have been made keeping the possibility of heavy rain in mind, the mayor said, “The Eid congregation was held here amid heavy rain last year and we were able to give relief to Dhaka residents and did not disrupt their activity. We will take measures following last year’s experiences to ward off any untoward situation for the devotees. They will be able to return home safely without facing any problems due to waterlogging and flood water.”

The president, chief justice, cabinet members, MPs, politicians, diplomats and other dignitaries, along with people from different social strata, will offer their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah. The authorities have arranged for their security accordingly.

Security has been beefed up in the entire Eidgah area with police, RAB, intelligence agencies, the Special Security Force SSF and security personnel for VVIP working together.

A separate entrance has been arranged for women at the Eidgah ground. The number of main entrances will be four. Three other gates will remain open for exit after the congregation.