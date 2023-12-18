Two passengers still missing a day after deadly Munshiganj boat capsize

IOM, in a post on social media platform X, quoted survivors as saying the boat carrying around 86 people
At least two people have been missing since a passenger trawler sank in a tributary of the river Padma near Hasail after being hit by a bulk carrier in Munshiganj’s Tongibari on Saturday.
The passenger boat was heading towards Hasail market from the Miabari pier of Char Hasail on Saturday evening when the disaster struck. Two girls aged 14 and 6 died in the incident.
Two people were still missing when a BIWTA rescue vessel pulled the boat up from 30 feet deep water on Sunday, 19 hours after the incident, according to Munshiganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mustafa Mohsin.
The missing have been identified as Mahfuzur Rahman Rana, a businessman from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, and Harunur Rashid, a member of Sirajdikhan’s Malkhanagar union.