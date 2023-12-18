    বাংলা

    Two passengers still missing a day after deadly Munshiganj boat capsize

    Two girls have died in the accident in a tributary of the Padma River

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 06:11 PM

    At least two people have been missing since a passenger trawler sank in a tributary of the river Padma near Hasail after being hit by a bulk carrier in Munshiganj’s Tongibari on Saturday.

    The passenger boat was heading towards Hasail market from the Miabari pier of Char Hasail on Saturday evening when the disaster struck. Two girls aged 14 and 6 died in the incident.

    Two people were still missing when a BIWTA rescue vessel pulled the boat up from 30 feet deep water on Sunday, 19 hours after the incident, according to Munshiganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mustafa Mohsin.

    The missing have been identified as Mahfuzur Rahman Rana, a businessman from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, and Harunur Rashid, a member of Sirajdikhan’s Malkhanagar union.

    RELATED STORIES
    Aerial view shows a packed migrant boat en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea Mar 11, 2023 in this handout image.
    61 migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya: IOM
    IOM, in a post on social media platform X, quoted survivors as saying the boat carrying around 86 people
    Two children dead as boat sinks with dozens of passengers in Munshiganj
    2 children die as boat sinks in Munshiganj
    A collision with a goods vessel in Tongibari causes the disaster
    Dense fog disrupts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route for over 8 hours
    Fog halts ferry services on Padma route for over 8 hours
    Services were suspended overnight for safety reasons before resuming in the morning when the fog cleared
    Four of a family burnt after explosion sparks fire in Munshiganj house
    Four of a family injured after blast in Munshiganj house
    Three of them, including two women, are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury