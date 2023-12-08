Relentless rains spark fear of poor onion harvest in Faridpur

The impact of cyclone Michuang has deepened the woes of farmers in Faridpur as they stare at mud-choked onion fields after three days of incessant rainfall.

Farmers say continuous drizzles in Saltha and Nagarkanda Upazilas accumulated a lot of rainwater in the onion plantations, putting 70 percent of the crops at risk of getting ruined before the brisk winter breeze hits Bangladesh.

Ahad Hossain, a farmer from Nagarkanda, said: "Three days of relentless rain caused extensive damage to the onions. I am currently planting seedlings in the mud. It will incur a huge loss for the onions that are rotting."

Farmer Farhad Sheikh said, "I gathered onion seeds taking a loan from an NGO. Three days of rain drowned all the seeds I planted. What do I do now? I don't know how to repay the money to the NGO."