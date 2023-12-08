    বাংলা

    Relentless rains spark fear of poor onion harvest in Faridpur

    Farmers worry 70 percent of the onions submerged in the rainwater could go to waste

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 02:58 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 02:58 PM

    The impact of cyclone Michuang has deepened the woes of farmers in Faridpur as they stare at mud-choked onion fields after three days of incessant rainfall.

    Farmers say continuous drizzles in Saltha and Nagarkanda Upazilas accumulated a lot of rainwater in the onion plantations, putting 70 percent of the crops at risk of getting ruined before the brisk winter breeze hits Bangladesh.

    Ahad Hossain, a farmer from Nagarkanda, said: "Three days of relentless rain caused extensive damage to the onions. I am currently planting seedlings in the mud. It will incur a huge loss for the onions that are rotting."

    Farmer Farhad Sheikh said, "I gathered onion seeds taking a loan from an NGO. Three days of rain drowned all the seeds I planted. What do I do now? I don't know how to repay the money to the NGO."

    Nagarkanda Upazila Agriculture Officer Tilak Kumar Ghosh said continuous rains have damaged about 350 hectares of ‘Murikata onion’ and 40 hectares of ‘Hali onion’ fields.

    In such situations, farmers are advised to drain the water from the land, he said.

    He was optimistic that it would be possible to cultivate onions on 8000 hectares of land in Nagarkanda this year.

    Saltha Upazila Agriculture Officer Sudarshan Shikdar said Murikata onions were cultivated across 120 hectares of land in Saltha, while seedbeds being farmed on 760 hectares of land.

    However, most of these crops have gone under the pooled rainwater.

    "Farmers have been advised to drain the field water quickly. But if the rain continues, the onions will be damaged," said Shikdar.

    RELATED STORIES
    India bans onion exports until March 2024
    India bans onion exports
    However, export will be allowed in cases where the Indian government approves requests from its counterpart in other countries
    India extends onion export restrictions to Mar 31
    India extends onion export curbs to Mar 31
    A floor price of $800 per tonne for exports will remain in effect for three more months
    Farmers grow winter vegetables
    Farmers grow winter vegetables
    Farmers in different parts of Bangladesh are busy growing vegetables that are only cultivated in winter. In Dhaka’s Keraniganj, farmers grow red spinach, spinach, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, radish, ...
    Shortage of saline as diarrhoea patients swarm Faridpur hospital
    Saline crisis amid diarrhoea outbreak in Faridpur
    Doctors say more than 50 patients are being admitted daily

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron