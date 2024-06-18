Five seasonal rawhide traders fined for street sales in Dhaka

Dhaka South City Corporation has fined five seasonal rawhide traders for conducting unauthorised trade on the streets, creating obstacles to public movement.

The traders, operating in the Science Lab area of Dhaka, were fined a total of Tk 47,000 during mobile court proceedings conducted from 2:30pm to around 6:00pm on Eid-ul-Azha day on Monday.

DSCC spokesman Md Abu Naser said Executive Magistrate Mohammad Shafiqul led the mobile court of the corporation's Zone-1.

Traders were fined for obstructing public movement by parking trucks and three-wheelers on the road, and unauthorised trade of rawhides, said Naser.