Travel chaos as Dhaka grinds to a halt amid duelling BNP, AL marches

Dhaka city traffic slowed to a crawl on Tuesday as the Awami League and the BNP marched on the major streets in the capital.

The effects of the political events could be felt in the congestion throughout the city, but occasionally pockets of space would open up that allowed vehicles to move swiftly down clear roads.

The BNP started gathering in Gabtoli in the morning, starting the day with heavy traffic for commuters. Party activists and leaders began to gather at 9:30am and by 10:30am, traffic in the area was only one direction. However, after 11am, traffic came to a halt in both directions for about an hour.

The congestion in Gabtoli was mirrored by the logjams created by vehicles trying to enter the city by the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.