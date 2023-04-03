5 city corporations set to go to polls in May, June

The Election Commission has scheduled the Gazipur City Corporation election for May 25, the Khulna and Barishal polls for Jun 12, and the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls for Jun 21.

The commission determined the election schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday.

Election Commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir, and Md Anisur Rahman were also present at the meeting.

Electronic voting machines will be used in the upcoming polls in five cities and CCTV cameras will be installed in the polling centres, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said. Voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm without any break.

The Election Commission officers will work as the returning officers in the city polls. The city corporation elections in Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, and Khulna must be completed before the general election.