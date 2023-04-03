5 city corporations set to go to polls in May, June

The Election Commission has scheduled the Gazipur City Corporation election for May 25, the Khulna and Barishal polls for Jun 12, and the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls for Jun 21.
The commission determined the election schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday.
Election Commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir, and Md Anisur Rahman were also present at the meeting.
Electronic voting machines will be used in the upcoming polls in five cities and CCTV cameras will be installed in the polling centres, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said. Voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm without any break.
The Election Commission officers will work as the returning officers in the city polls. The city corporation elections in Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, and Khulna must be completed before the general election.
GAZIPUR POLL ON MAY 25
The deadline to submit nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporation polls is Apr 27. The nominations will be scrutinised on Apr 30. The last day to withdraw a nomination is May 8. The election will be held on May 25.
KHULNA AND BARISHAL POLLS ON JUN 12
The deadline to submit nomination papers for the Khulna and Barishal city corporation polls is May 16. The nominations will be scrutinised on May 18. The last day to withdraw a nomination is May 25. The election will be held on Jun 12.
RAJSHAHI AND SYLHET POLLS ON JUN 21
The deadline to submit nomination papers for the Khulna and Barishal city corporation polls is May 23. The nominations will be scrutinised on May 25 The last day to withdraw a nomination is Jun 1. The election will be held on Jun 21.
HOW ARE POLLS SCHEDULED?
According to the Local Government City Corporation Election Act, elections must take place within five years of the first meeting of a city corporation. The voting must be completed 180 days before the elected body ends its tenure.
Among the five cities, the countdown began for Gazipur on Mar 11, with a deadline set for Sept 10. The last Gazipur city poll was held on Jun 26, 2018.
The last Khulna city poll was on May 15, 2018, and the last Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Barishal city polls were on Jul 30.
The next general parliamentary election must be held by January 2024.