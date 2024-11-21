Bangladesh appoints five-member Election Commission led by AMM Nasir Uddin

The other members of the commission are Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, and Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah

A new five-member Election Commission led by retired secretary AMM Nasir Uddin has been appointed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The new commission will take on the responsibility of overseeing the next national parliamentary election.

The other news members of the election regulatory body are Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, a retired additional secretary, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, a district and sessions judge, Tahmida Ahmad, a retired joint secretary, and retired Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

The president selected the names of the new chief election commissioner and the four election commissioners from a list proposed by a search committee.

The Cabinet Division announced the names in a separate decision on Thursday.

Nasir, the 14th chief election commissioner, is a member of the 1979 batch of the BCS. He completed his studies in Economics from Chittagong University before being appointed as a teacher. In 2004, he served as the information secretary. He has also held the posts of fuel secretary, a member of the Planning Commission, and the health secretary.

The interim government first appointed him as the chief of the Local Government Reform Commission. Now he is taking the reins of the country's election regulator.

In his immediate response to the appointment, Nasir told bdnews24.com:

"Inshallah, we will do all that we can to hold free, fair and credible elections. As we are receiving this responsibility we have to do our utmost to fulfil it, with the cooperation of all."