Harun-Ar-Rashid to head RAB

The additional IGP will replace M Khurshid Hossain

The government has appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Md Harun-Ar-Rashid as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB.

The home ministry’s Public Security Division published a circular on his appointment on Wednesday.

He will replace M Khurshid Hossain, who had been appointed in September 2022 and is retiring on Jun 5.

Harun’s appointment will come into effect on that day.