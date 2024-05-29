Harun-Ar-Rashid to head RAB

May 30, 2024
The additional IGP will replace M Khurshid Hossain
Published : 29 May 2024, 08:00 PM
The government has appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Md Harun-Ar-Rashid as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB.
The home ministry’s Public Security Division published a circular on his appointment on Wednesday.
He will replace M Khurshid Hossain, who had been appointed in September 2022 and is retiring on Jun 5.
Harun’s appointment will come into effect on that day.