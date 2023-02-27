    বাংলা

    Hasina asks new BCS officers to help build ‘Smart Bangladesh’

    The prime minister speaks at a certificate distribution ceremony after a training course for new BCS officers

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 01:40 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 01:40 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked new officers recruited under the Bangladesh Civil Service to come up with “innovative ideas” to build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

    Hasina also called for the newcomers to take the country forward by maintaining the development pace gained over the past 14 years.

    The prime minister spoke at a certificate distribution ceremony after a training course for new BCS officers on Monday.

    Hasina praised the new officers as “the soldiers of tomorrow” and said her government's only target was to “ensure a developed and beautiful life” for the citizens. She said the officers will have to work for the welfare of the country and its people with a “sense of belonging”.

    The prime minister drew their attention to the Delta Plan and spoke about how the government undertook it to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of climate change.

    Hasina also stressed that Bangladesh became a role model of development due to the government's timely measures. “We have to keep this honour intact.”

    She again asked citizens to be frugal in using power, water and gas while advising everyone to save up money and be economical as the price of essentials was skyrocketing globally with no end of the crisis yet in sight.

