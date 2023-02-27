Hasina asks new BCS officers to help build ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked new officers recruited under the Bangladesh Civil Service to come up with “innovative ideas” to build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Hasina also called for the newcomers to take the country forward by maintaining the development pace gained over the past 14 years.

The prime minister spoke at a certificate distribution ceremony after a training course for new BCS officers on Monday.

Hasina praised the new officers as “the soldiers of tomorrow” and said her government's only target was to “ensure a developed and beautiful life” for the citizens. She said the officers will have to work for the welfare of the country and its people with a “sense of belonging”.