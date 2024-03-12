    বাংলা

    Bangladesh working to repatriate Myanmar border guards: FM

    As many as 177 border guards, along with some civilians, entered Bangladesh and were subsequently pushed back, says the foreign minister

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 03:48 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 03:48 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said the government is making progress in repatriating Myanmar's Border Guard Police personnel who have fled the ongoing conflict between junta forces and armed insurgents.

    He informed reporters at the foreign ministry on Tuesday that 177 border guards, along with some civilians, crossed into Bangladesh and were subsequently pushed back into Myanmar territory.

    Hasan explained that discussions with the Myanmar government had facilitated the repatriation of army personnel and their family members in the past, and similar efforts were underway in the current situation.

    On Feb 15, the government repatriated a total of 330 individuals, including members of Myanmar's border guards and armed forces, who had fled the conflict in Rakhine State.

    The group included 302 BGP personnel, four of their family members, two army men, 18 immigration officials and four civilians.

    The Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, reported on Monday that an additional 179 BGP members had arrived in a single day.

    Highlighting the border conflict as a major concern for Bangladesh, the foreign minister remarked, “Myanmar's internal affairs, particularly in the border regions, remain unstable, leading to recurring problems and situations [in Bangladesh].”

    Regarding the possibility of summoning Myanmar Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe to Dhaka, he said, "We're in discussions with Myanmar regarding this issue. If required, we may summon their ambassador."

    RELATED STORIES
    179 Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh in a day
    179 Myanmar BGP men flee into Bangladesh
    They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, says the BGB
    Foreign Minister Mahmud calls for ban on deadly weapons at border with India
    Mahmud seeks ban on deadly weapons on India border
    The foreign minister spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his first bilateral visit abroad
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    FM to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    Hasan Mahmud says discussing the casualties of the Bangladeshis caused by the conflict is on his agenda
    Myanmar will take back border police who fled to Bangladesh: foreign minister
    Myanmar will take back border police: FM
    Asked whether Bangladesh would request support from the UN or a third country, the foreign minister claimed Bangladesh’s border was protected

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman