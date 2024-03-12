Bangladesh working to repatriate Myanmar border guards: FM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said the government is making progress in repatriating Myanmar's Border Guard Police personnel who have fled the ongoing conflict between junta forces and armed insurgents.

He informed reporters at the foreign ministry on Tuesday that 177 border guards, along with some civilians, crossed into Bangladesh and were subsequently pushed back into Myanmar territory.

Hasan explained that discussions with the Myanmar government had facilitated the repatriation of army personnel and their family members in the past, and similar efforts were underway in the current situation.

On Feb 15, the government repatriated a total of 330 individuals, including members of Myanmar's border guards and armed forces, who had fled the conflict in Rakhine State.