Modi-Hasina discussions on Ganges, Teesta anger West Bengal CM Mamata

Such discussions without consulting the West Bengal state government are ‘neither acceptable nor desirable’, she writes to Modi

Last week's discussions in New Delhi between Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi on sharing the water of the Ganges and the Teesta rivers have angered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and the opinion of the state government is neither acceptable nor desirable,” Mamata has told Modi in in a letter, referring to Prime Minister Hasina's latest state visit to India.

She had previously blocked the signing of a deal on sharing the water of the Teesta River in 2011 and has defended the decision citing the interest of her state.

In the letter to Modi, Mamata noted West Bengal’s close ties with Bangladesh – geographically, culturally and economically. “I love and respect people of Bangladesh and always wish for their well-being,” she wrote.

She also mentioned the settlement of the enclave issue, railway and road connectivity with Bangladesh.

“However," Mamata added, "water is very precious and is the lifeline of the people. We cannot compromise on such a sensitive issue which has severe and adverse implications on the people.

"People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements.”

The chief minister raised several issues related to the Farakka treaty with Bangladesh to share the water of the Ganges. The treaty, signed in 1996, is to expire in 2026, but Mamaata opposed discussions with Bangladesh over the renewal of the treaty.

About Teesta, she said the Modi government appeared to have proposed a bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh for the restoration of the Teesta in Bangladesh.

The move came amid China’s keenness on a project to manage Teesta water.

“I am surprised by the fact that no concrete steps have been taken by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to restore the river in its original form and health on the Indian side,” Mamata wrote.

“Due to reasons stated above water flow in the Teesta has gone down over the years and it is estimated that if any water is shared with Bangladesh, lakhs of people in North Bengal will get severely impacted due to inadequate availability of irrigation water.”

“In addition, Teesta water is also needed for meeting drinking water requirement of the residents

of North Bengal. It is therefore not feasible to share Teesta water with Bangladesh.”

“Finally,” Mamata added, “it is to convey my strong reservation that no discussion on sharing of Teesta water and the Farakka Treaty should be taken up with Bangladesh without the involvement of the state government.

"The interest of people in West Bengal is paramount which should not be compromised at any cost.”

‘FALSE CLAIM’

Diplomatic sources, however, said Mamata’s claim that her state was not consulted on the Internal Review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996 on Sharing of the Ganges Waters at Farakka is “false”.

The central government sought the nominee of the West Bengal government in the committee for carrying out an internal review of the treaty on Jul 24, 2023, the sources said.

The Mamata administration conveyed the nomination of Chief Engineer (Design & Research), Irrigation & Waterways Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for the committee on Aug 25, 2023.

On Apr 5, 2024, the joint secretary of works at the Irrigation and Waterways Department in the West Bengal government conveyed their total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of Farakka Barrage, according to the sources.