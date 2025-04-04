Yunus urges BIMSTEC to embrace youth, technology for regional progress

The chief advisor also recommends shared knowledge platforms for member states and external partnerships with NGOs to drive growth

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has underscored youth empowerment and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) as key driving forces for regional growth and prosperity.

The head of Bangladesh's interim government also listed knowledge sharing among member states and partnerships with non-governmental entities as part of his four-point agenda for BIMSTEC while addressing the bloc's 6th summit in Bangkok on Friday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports.

Highlighting the active participation of Bangladesh's youth in the push for national reforms, the chief advisor urged BIMSTEC member nations to invest in their youth.

He also suggested the integration of AI, as well as fourth industrial revolution technologies, to improve the region’s agriculture, health, and education sectors.

To accelerate intellectual collaboration between member countries, Yunus recommended a shared knowledge platform, where members can jointly innovate and generate ideas.

Finally, he proposed the inclusion of non-governmental agencies in BIMSTEC’s operations, addressing challenges in public health, climate change, and natural calamities.

Referring to his “three zeros” concept, Yunus said: “Time is not on our side. We have to transform, not just make transitions. That is why Bangladesh intends to champion a world of three zeros: of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero carbon”

The chief advisor also expressed optimism about hosting BIMSTEC members in Dhaka for the next summit, as Bangladesh is set to assume the bloc's chairmanship for the next two years from the current host, Thailand.