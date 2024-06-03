MP Anar murder case: Arrest warrant issued against suspect Siam

Media reports say that Siam was already arrested in Nepal, but police have yet to make a statement

A court has issued an arrest warrant against Siam Hossain, a suspect in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque issued the order on Sunday.

Court Police General Registrar SI Jalal Uddin said the investigation officer in the case petitioned for an arrest warrant against Siam on Monday. The judge accepted it and issued the warrant.

Siam worked as a chief aide to Akhtaruzzaman aka Shaheen Mia, who police believe is the mastermind behind Anar's murder. Siam is a native of Borhanuddin in Bhola.

After Anar's death, police said they believed Siam had fled to Nepal after the murder.

The media reported that Siam had been arrested in Nepal three days ago, but police have yet to make any statement.

Meanwhile, a team of Bangladeshi police detectives investigating the murder are in the Nepali capital Kathmandu.

"Some of the suspects in the murder case of the honourable Member of Parliament from Jhenaidah fled to Kathmandu. We believe they are still there and hence we're travelling to Kathmandu. We also informed Interpol and through them, informed the Kathmandu police about the situation. Some of the suspects could have left, but some others are still there," said Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid, who led the three-membered team before they left for Nepal on Saturday.

The DB team said it requested that Nepal police arrest the suspects and were mainly travelling to Nepal to progress the investigation.

Earlier, the DB team led by Harun went to Kolkata to investigate the Sanjeeva Gardens apartment complex where Anar is believed to have been killed.

Police believe Shaheen, Anar's childhood friend and a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, is the mastermind behind his murder. Shaheen's plan was carried out by extremist leader Amanulla, aka Shimul. Amar went to an apartment rented by Shaheen the day after he travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment. Law enforcers say he was killed there.

Anar's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 22, alleging that her father was 'abducted with intent to murder,' but no one was named in that case.

Siam's arrest warrant has been issued under that case.