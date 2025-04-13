Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

What are Election Commission’s proposed reforms in RPO, code of conduct?

Proposals include clauses on candidate eligibility, affidavit accuracy, and campaign timelines

What reforms does EC want in RPO, code of conduct?

Moinul Hoque Chowdhury

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 03:16 AM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 03:16 AM

Related Stories
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’
Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Read More
Abhishek belts 141 as SRH pull off IPL's second-highest successful chase
Abhishek belts 141 as SRH pull off IPL's second-highest successful chase
‘Fraud’ with ex-Saudi envoy: Meghna's ‘aide’ remanded
‘Fraud’ with ex-Saudi envoy: Meghna's ‘aide’ remanded
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Bayern earn draw against Dortmund
Bayern earn draw against Dortmund
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More