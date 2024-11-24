Former chief justice Ruhul Amin dies at 83

He served as the chief justice of Bangladesh from Mar 1, 2007, to May 31, 2008

Former chief justice Md Ruhul Amin has passed away at the age of 83.

He died at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 4:30am on Sunday.

According to a condolence message issued by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Amin had been suffering from ailments related to old age for some time.

His funeral will be held at the inner courtyard of the main building of the Supreme Court after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.

Following tradition, judicial proceedings in both divisions of the Supreme Court will remain suspended in his honour on Sunday. However, administrative work will continue.

Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed expressed his deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

In his condolence message, the chief justice stated that Bangladesh had lost a “bright star in the world of law”.

Born on Jun 1, 1941, in Lakshmipur, Amin pursued his higher education at Dhaka University, where he earned a Master’s degree in political science in 1962 and an LLB degree in 1965.

He began his legal career in 1966 as an advocate in the East Pakistan High Court. Over the years, he rose through the judiciary, becoming an advocate of the Appellate Division in 1981.

Amin was appointed as a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in 1992, and to the Appellate Division in 2001.

He served as the chief justice of Bangladesh from Mar 1, 2007, to May 31, 2008.