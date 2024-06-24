Once thought extinct, Russell’s viper strikes fear in dozens of districts

Incidents and deaths involving bites from Russell's vipers have recently surged in several districts, leading to widespread panic among the local communities.

Though known in some places as Chandraboda, the snake's English name is more familiar to the people of Bangladesh.

Previously considered extinct, this species was native to the Barind region of North Bengal. However, it has now spread across some 27 districts in the country via the Padma waterway, with numbers steadily increasing.

As the viper's territory expands, farmers and agricultural workers are increasingly falling victim to its deadly bite.

Though the species is legally protected with strict penalties for their killing, locals batter them to death on sight near fields and riverbanks.

Given their deadly nature, the reactions of alarmed locals should not be surprising.

The Forest Department says it is rethinking its approach and is actively working with its expert teams to come to a decision.

A volunteer group has stepped forward to save the lives of the snakes. They have provided several hotlines, urging people to notify them without harming the Russell's viper if spotted.

They say they get 700-800 calls a day about the vipers.

The snakes are often seen in the fields because their main prey is rodents, which are also major pests for crops.

In terms of pest control, the vipers can be a boon to farmers. But most farmers consider them foes.

Experts have advised farmers to wear gumboots and long gloves to protect themselves from viper bites. However, such practices are not prevalent among farmers in Bangladesh.

Those who work with snakes are trying to teach people that they are not inherently aggressive and are not even the most venomous in the country. Even if provoked, they give warning before any attack.

REASONS FOR PANIC

Over the past year, there were several reports of viper bites and even fatalities in the Rajshahi region.

This year alone, at least 16 people have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital due to viper bites, resulting in five fatalities.

However, the animal has also spread to other districts in the Padma basin. Reports of injuries or deaths due to snake bites come in fairly regularly

A farmer lost his life in the char area of Harirampur in Manikganj in March.

Russell's vipers were spotted in the riverine and char areas along the Meghna River in Matlab North Upazila in Chandpur in May.

Two lives were lost due to snake bites in Dhaka’s Dhamrai, and Faridpur on Thursday.

Reports of snake-related incidents have also surfaced along the banks of the Padma River in the Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Rajbari districts.

A snake was spotted in a crop field in Satkhira and was beaten to death on Friday.

Similar sightings of this venomous species have been reported in Patuakhali and Bhola, with the snake reportedly found near residential areas in Bhola.

Experts say that the species was seen in 17 districts a decade ago, but has now spread to nearly 26-27 districts.

Videos of snakes found inside wooden pillars or under beds in homes in Bhola are circulating on Facebook and YouTube.

Misinformation claiming there is no antidote for their venom is also stirring panic.

THE SPREAD OF THE RUSSELL’S VIPER

Research conducted by Prof M Farid Ahsan of the Department of Zoology at Chittagong University reveals alarming trends in the spread of the snake’s habitat.

Prof Ahsan said, "The Russell's viper has gradually spread to more areas over the years. The first recorded fatality was in Rajshahi in 2013. Before that decade, such incidents were virtually non-existent.”

"Viper sightings and attacks had not previously been documented in regions like Rangpur, Dinajpur, and Khulna.”

"From 2013 to 2016, our studies documented 20 fatalities attributed to the Russell's viper. Since then, fatalities have risen alongside sightings, particularly along riverbanks and in agricultural areas," he added.

“Water hyacinths serve as their primary means of transport during the monsoon. These snakes traverse various rural areas, eventually reaching agricultural fields."

Prof Ahsan said the Padma River basin has seen the highest proliferation of the snake.

Reports regarding Russell's viper from Rajshahi Medical are as follows:

Year Number of Patients Discharged Deaths 2013 1 0 1 2018 21 13 8 2019 28 20 8 2020 35 22 13 2021 37 27 10 2022 31 21 10 2023 50 37 13 2024 (June) 16 11 5

Professor Md Firoz Jaman from the Department of Zoology at Dhaka University said during the monsoon season, water levels rise, providing favourable conditions for these snakes.

He said, "Bangladesh and India's snake populations merge, increasing their numbers. This is their breeding season, making them highly active.”

Small snakes, around one to one-and-a-half feet, are often seen swimming to riverbanks. They will continue to be quite active for the next three to four months, he added.

RESEARCH FINDINGS

A 2018 study by Md Farid Ahsan and Md Abu Said titled "Russell's Viper in Bangladesh: Its Boom and Threat to Human Life" highlights the snake's proliferation in Bangladesh.

Prof Farid said, "By 2018, we had recorded Russell's viper incidents in 17 districts. Our research detailed its spread and human fatalities, showing 20 deaths in Rajshahi from 2013-2016. Now, over 60 fatalities have been reported, with the snake's presence expanding to nearly 26-27 districts. It has been observed in almost half of Bangladesh's 64 districts."

"We lack precise statistics on snake populations, but we have data on their spread. Russell's viper is now found in Shariatpur, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, and even Chattogram," said Farid.

He added that Rajshahi University had two specimens from 2002, but the spike in the snake’s numbers was unexpected.

FATALITIES RISING

Prof Ahsan explained that Russell's viper gives birth to live young, not eggs, which increases their survival rate.

He thinks that food availability is a key factor.

In the Barind region, intensified farming and increased rodent populations have provided more food for the snakes, enhancing their reproduction. Snakes are also likely swept in by the Padma River from India.

Prof Ahsan said, "Russell's vipers live in dry, bushy areas, not deep forests. Farmers see more bites when harvesting, causing more deaths.”

“Unlike cobras, which are active in the evening, Russell's vipers are active during both day and night."

In the Barind area, people are increasingly aware of the snake, according to Farid.

However, residents in other areas may still not fully grasp the situation, leading to an increase in fatalities.

The snake bites require immediate hospitalisation, says Farid.

He emphasised getting to a hospital as quickly as possible and the possibility of requiring ICU care.

Moving calmly without panicking and seeking the help of others is crucial, he said.

"Many doctors are trained, but nurses need more training. Public awareness is essential."

He also had advice for farmers.

"Clearing bushes or debris before entering fields can help snakes retreat. Thick pants, especially boots, and gloves are beneficial."

A government initiative on the matter would provide better protection, he said.

ANTIVENOM

Prof Ahsan said that composite antivenom is widely available.

He said, "Composite antivenom is now used in the treatment of bites from all venomous snakes. It's readily available in the relevant district and sub-district hospitals, ensuring prompt care for victims.”

"It's not accurate to say that deaths can occur within a few hours of this snake's bite. However, it's important to determine if the bite was indeed from a Russell's viper," he added.

According to Firoz, there's no specific antivenom available in Bangladesh for Russell's viper bites due to low demand. But it is produced in Myanmar and Thailand.

“However, a polyvalent or composite antivenom is available, imported from India, which covers multiple snake species including Russell's viper."

Chittagong University's Zoology Department Professor and snake researcher Ibrahim Khalil Al Haidar announced a project launched in 2023 to develop an antivenom initially targeting Russell's viper.

He anticipates sharing positive results from this short-term initiative soon.

DON’T PANIC: HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Health Department, said the government is aware of the expansion of Russell's viper and treatment of the affected.

"There hasn't been widespread panic. We have statistics on patient admissions and understand the situation. We are very concerned about this. We advise people to be cautious. Antivenom is available everywhere."

Compared to 2023, he mentioned there were fewer cases of snake bites and deaths from Russell's viper this year.

"Farmers will be cautious when going to the fields, not only of snakes but also of insect attacks, ensuring protective measures. Especially in low-lying areas, it is important to be careful. The use of lights at night is recommended," he added.

CONCERNS AT FOREST DEPARTMENT

Forest officials said they are also considering the spread of the snake species.

Md Sanaullah Patwary, the director of the wildlife crime control unit at the Forest Department, said around 1,334 species of wildlife are protected under the country's wildlife conservation law, including Russell's viper.

"Russell's viper has now become an epidemiological event. Its spread has suddenly extended far beyond its usual range. The numbers have also increased significantly over the past few years,” he said.

“Due to flooding, they have also spread from one char area to another.”

The chief forest conservator discussed the issue on Thursday. Further in-depth discussions may take place, said Sanaullah.

"People need to be aware. Another concern is that if the population of Russell's viper reaches an extreme level, decisions will need to be made; there is a technical committee dedicated to this issue," he added.

SNAKE RESCUE TEAM’S CALL TO ACTION

The voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team is stepping forward to save lives endangered by the snake. But, instead of harming the animals upon sight, they are asking people to contact them to deal with the situation. They have shared several contact numbers on Facebook:

01780932717

01614589111

01841597003

They can also be reached via email at [email protected].

Md Raju Ahmed, president of the Snake Rescue Team, told bdnews24.com, that their team has been conducting Russell's viper rescue operations across the country since 2020.

They have around 200 voluntary workers and have rescued various types of snakes, totalling around 4,000 so far, he said.

"There is a misunderstanding that the snake has spread throughout many districts. In terms of venomous danger, it isn't among the world's top 30; it ranks below the top five venomous snakes in the country," said Raju.

"Locals just need to be a bit more aware; there's no reason to panic. It's a calm, shy, and lazy snake. It doesn't rush to bite but can attack quickly if within range. This snake should not be killed."