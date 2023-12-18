Five members of a family burnt in Keraniganj gas explosion

Five members of a family have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out following a gas explosion in Dhaka's Keraniganj.

The blast occurred when a stove was lit around 9 am on Monday at a four-storey building in South Keraniganj's Kytail, according to the victims' relatives.

The burn victims were identified as Uma Chakrabarty, 75, her daughter Beena Rani, 50, Deba Chakrabarty, 35, grandchild Pinat Chakrabarty, 14, and Lipi Chakrabarty, 26.

After the incident, four of them were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while the fifth was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit.