Five members of a family burnt in Keraniganj gas explosion

Five members of a family have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out following a gas explosion in Dhaka's Keraniganj.
The blast occurred when a stove was lit around 9 am on Monday at a four-storey building in South Keraniganj's Kytail, according to the victims' relatives.
The burn victims were identified as Uma Chakrabarty, 75, her daughter Beena Rani, 50, Deba Chakrabarty, 35, grandchild Pinat Chakrabarty, 14, and Lipi Chakrabarty, 26.
After the incident, four of them were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while the fifth was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit.
"Two men and two women arrived at the institute around 10:30 am. All the victims suffered damage to their trachea. Beena suffered burns on 85 percent of her body, Uma on 95 percent, Pinat on 24 percent and Deba on 17 percent"" said Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon at the burn institute.
Lipi is receiving treatment at DMCH.
"The fire broke out as the stove was lit in the morning. Almost everyone in the ground floor apartment suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to hospital afterwards. Only Lipi suffered minor injuries among them," said Uma's son Sanjay Chakrabarty.
Two other people were also taken to DMCH with injuries after a wall collapsed due to the explosion.