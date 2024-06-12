Dhaka to host 20 cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha, sales begin Thursday

Dhaka South will have 11 of the markets and the rest will be in Dhaka North

The two city corporations of Dhaka have organised 20 sacrificial animal markets this Eid-ul-Azha, with sales set to commence from Thursday onwards.

Dhaka South City Corporation has designated 11 locations for cattle markets, both permanent and temporary, while Dhaka North City Corporation has identified nine locations.

Trawlers carrying sacrificial cattle were spotted crossing the Buriganga River to enter Dhaka on Tuesday.

Traders said these cattle, brought from districts surrounding Dhaka, will be taken to the Postogola crematorium or other cattle markets nearby.

The largest market in Dhaka North City is Gabtoli Haat, with several temporary markets set up nearby.

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of the South City Corporation convened a meeting with the corporation officials and the lessees of the temporary and permanent livestock markets on Tuesday.

He said that the sacrificial animal markets are ready and the city corporation is prepared for waste management in the markets.

"In light of our past experiences, this time we have devised new operational plans. You no longer need to worry about waste management at the markets. You will only need to ensure proper waste disposal at the ward level. We have arranged separate manpower and machinery for each market," Taposh said.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said that the markets under DNCC are prepared for the sale of sacrificial animals, starting on Thursday.

Alongside digital transactions for payments, arrangements will be made for health check-ups of the animals brought to the markets, Atiqul said.