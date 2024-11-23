Jamaat was never anti-India, says party chief Shafiqur Rahman

He says the party is focused on maintaining good relations with India

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has remarked that his party has never been “anti-India”.

He made the comments in an interview with The Times of India, expressing that such claims are entirely baseless.

“That is completely baseless, founded on misconceptions, and a deliberate, targeted propaganda and falsehood to portray Jamaat wrongly,” said Shafiqur.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief also emphasised that the party is focused on maintaining good relations with all neighbouring countries.

Stating that his party’s international policy is deeply rooted in “friendship with all, enmity with none,” Shafiqur said that Jamaat-e-Islami expects the same from India – a relationship based on mutual trust where both countries can coexist together.

When asked about Hindus protesting against violence in Bangladesh, Shafiqur stated that his party has a great relationship with the Hindu community and does not believe in the notion of minority and majority.

He also remarked that Jamaat-e-Islami has had “no history of violence” against Hindus.

Speaking of elections, Shafiqur stated that the public is eager to vote after the Awami League government was toppled on Aug 5.

He underscored that the interim government is determined to hold free and fair elections in the country.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief opined that the polls will be held in a reasonable time as “consensus” is needed on various issues.

When asked about the kind of reforms his party is demanding, he stated that the interim government will not be able to make all necessary reforms within a short period of time.

He said his party is proposing reforms on a “priority basis”.

Shafiqur also shared that it was still too early to decide whether Jamaat-e-Islami will contest independently in the upcoming elections.

When asked to comment on the notion that a faction of the BNP is “uncomfortable” with Jamaat-e-Islami’s “hardline approach,” he said that his party is a liberal and democratic party that is based on Islamic ideology.

He emphasised that Jamaat-e-Islami has always maintained a “middle-line approach” for political policies.

“To specifically answer your question, BNP has been our long-standing political ally and is adequately aware of our moderate approach,” he added.