Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic Six Point Day

The day marks Bangabandhu’s Six Point Movement, which demanded greater autonomy for East Pakistan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Six Point Day.

The leader of the government paid her respects at Bangabandhu’s portrait on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 on Friday morning.

She presented flowers and then stood for a moment of silence.

Hasina again paid her respects alongside other senior Awami League leaders as the chief of the party.

Activists from the Chhatra League, Jubo League, Shechhashebok League and other Awami League units, organisations, and affiliates also came to pay tribute.

On Jun 7, 1996, Bangabandhu began a mass movement nationwide in favour of his Six Point Demands to push for Bengali freedom. It marks a milestone in the independence movement for Bangladesh.

THOSE WHO DON’T CELEBRATE SIX POINT DAY DON’T BELIEVE IN INDEPENDENCE: QUADER

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says that those who do not celebrate the historic Six Point Day do not believe in Bangladesh’s independence.

He made the remark after paying his respects to Bangabandhu’s portrait.

“The Six Point Demand is a turning point in the independence movement,” he said. “Those who do not celebrate the Six Point do not believe in Bangladesh’s independence.”

“Several labour leaders were killed during the strike Bangabandhu called on Jun 7 for the implementation of the Six Point. The Six Point is a milestone in our freedom movement. The 11 Point movement originated based on the Six Point.”

“There was no security in East Bengal during the 1962 Indo-Pak War. Without the Six Point Demands, there would have been no popular uprising in 1969. The Six Point changed the course of our history.”

After 1975, the commemoration of Jun 7 and Mar 7 were banned. Those who banned them are involved in the killing of Bangabandhu. They do not support the country’s independence.”