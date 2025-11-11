Advisor Touhid dismisses Indian media claim of Pakistan using Bangladesh for attacks

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain has rejected reports by Indian media that Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based international terrorist group, is planning attacks on India using Bangladeshi territory.

On Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, he said there is no reason to trust the claims circulating in the media.

He added that “no sensible person” would accept the report, describing it as an attempt to shift blame onto Bangladesh.

The Times of India report, based on so-called intelligence sources, claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed was preparing Bangladesh as a new launchpad for attacks on India.

The report referred to a video from a rally held in Khairpur Tamewali, Pakistan, on Oct 30, in which senior LeT commander Saifullah Saif allegedly said Saeed “was not sitting idle and was planning strikes on India”.

According to the report, Saifullah claimed that LeT operatives were active in Bangladesh and ready to act against India in retaliation for “Operation Sindoor”.

The report coincided with a deadly explosion on Monday evening in a Hyundai i20 car near India’s Red Fort in Delhi, which killed at least 12 people and injured 20.

Around 22 nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The cause of the blast has not been officially confirmed by Indian authorities, though police are treating it as “a terrorist act”.

Multiple central agencies are investigating, and the car’s owner, Mohammad Salman, was arrested on Monday night.

Four more people were detained for questioning on Tuesday, though their identities and connection to the blast remain unclear.

Reuters reported that such blasts are rare in the heavily guarded Indian capital. Following the incident, authorities imposed a high alert in several Indian states and key installations.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that “all aspects” of the blast were being examined, adding that security agencies would soon reach a conclusion.

Less than 24 hours after the Delhi blast, another explosion struck outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27 others.

AL’S LETTER TO UN

Touhid described sending letters to the United Nations as a “normal” diplomatic practice, declining to comment on the Awami League’s recent communication to the UN.

He said anyone can appeal to the UN, and if the organisation responds, Bangladesh will consider it, but at present there is nothing to comment on.

On Nov 1, the Awami League, whose activities are currently suspended, wrote to the UN requesting a halt in assistance to the February parliamentary polls, citing concerns over the elections being neither “inclusive nor credible”.

The letter was sent by former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel to UNDP representative Stefan Liller in Dhaka.

The letter urged the UNDP to reassess its electoral role to ensure its support does not marginalise or persecute any group.

It called for “genuine dialogue, consensus, and restoration of democratic rights, including the release of political prisoners and participation of all political parties, as prerequisites for credible elections”.

Attempts to get a comment from UNDP Dhaka office and Liller were unsuccessful.